Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit on July 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Ideas Summit on July 22, organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), on the United States and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:50 IST
PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit on July 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the India Ideas Summit on July 22, organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC), on the United States and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world. The India Ideas Summit, is scheduled to be held on July 21-22, has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

"We are honored to have the Prime Minister during the 45th anniversary of the US-India Business Council," said Vijay Advani, USIBC Global Board Chair and Executive Chairman of Nuveen. "This year's focus is on 'Building a Better Future'. As Prime Minister Modi navigates the twin challenges of managing the health impact of COVID-19 and the associated global economic disruption, he has articulated the importance of the US-India partnership in ushering an era of economic renewal and inclusive opportunity," Advani added.

USIBC President Nisha Biswal said, "Prime Minister Modi has steered the US-India relationship to new heights through engagement with successive US administrations. He has been a sure-footed leader on the global stage and has created a vision for the future that is not only important for India, but will influence global perspectives on issues like trade, inclusive economic growth, digital commerce and climate policy. We are honored to host him at the India Ideas Summit." The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the United States who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan, Senator Mark Warner, Representative (Cal.) Ami Bera, India ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and many more diplomats as well as dignitaries are expected to participate in the summit. The summit will also feature senior executives from top US and Indian companies, including USIBC's 2020 Global Leadership Award Recipients Jim Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin Corporation and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative program for the construction of the te...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure mistakes had been made.Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, ...

Attorney to review protocols of Washington NFL team

Washingtons NFL team has hired an attorney to review the clubs internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh announced Thursday. We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an indep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020