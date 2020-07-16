India, EU agree to renew agreement on science, tech cooperation for 5 years

India and the European Union (EU) have agreed to renew the agreement on science and technology cooperation for five years. "India and EU agreed to further collaborate in research and innovation based on principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity, as established in the India-EU agreement on Science and Technology concluded in 2001, which expired on May 17," the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday.

Addressing the 15th India-EU summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is important for India as well as EU to work together to fully use the benefits of technology. "Today's India-EU Summit was an extremely fruitful one. @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, @EU_Commission, President @vonderleyen and I interacted on a variety of subjects including the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, digital economy and more," the Prime Minister tweeted following the conclusion of the meeting.

"The future belongs to technology. It is important to work together to further the usage of the latest technology for the benefit of our people," the Prime Minister said. Discussions were also held on the India-European Atomic Energy Community Agreement on research and development cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy will enable collaboration between the Department of Atomic Energy and EURATOM on issues such as civil applications of atomic energy in areas such as (agriculture, healthcare, industry), radioactive waste management, fusion, nuclear safety and security.

"Renewal of Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement for another five years will enable the continuation of scientific projects and research exchanges in areas such as biotechnology, clean energy, e-mobility, energy efficiency, marine sciences, etc," MEA Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said. (ANI)