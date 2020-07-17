U.S, UK agree to work to promote 'additional trusted 5G solutions'
"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today and discussed the UK's decision to prevent the use of unsecure technology in its 5G networks. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed to work together to promote the development of additional trusted 5G solutions," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, providing no further details.
