Left Menu
Development News Edition

'If not Europe, who else?' EU under pressure to secure green recovery at crunch summit

The Institutional Investor Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), whose members have more than 30 trillion euros in assets under management, said planned EU green finance rules should be used to block recovery money from supporting fossil fuels. This demand was also backed by a cross-party group of lawmakers from the European Parliament - who must approve the final EU package.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:11 IST
'If not Europe, who else?' EU under pressure to secure green recovery at crunch summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union leaders were meeting in Brussels on Friday to battle over a proposed multi-billion euro stimulus package, which investors, activists, and lawmakers said would need strict rules to guarantee a "green" recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Under discussion at Friday's summit is the EU's next long-term budget, worth around 1 trillion euros, plus a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund of grants and loans aimed at rebuilding virus-hit economies.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, has said the economic destruction wreaked by the virus would not shake its plans to make the EU "climate neutral" by 2050, and promised that recovery spending would drive green growth. But some researchers have said weak safeguards mean the funds may prop up polluting sectors.

"Once you look at the programs that are planned, you see that basically, this is goodbye to the Paris Agreement," Luisa Neubauer, a German youth climate activist from campaign group Fridays for Future, told Reuters. The 2015 Paris pact committed nations to long-term goals to limit average global temperature increases.

Neubauer joined a group of activists outside the EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, where they laid out large bags emblazoned with euro signs, demanding that recovery cash is spent on protecting the planet for future generations. With large economies such as China and the United States using stimulus funds to boost fossil fuels, Neubauer said it was up to Europe to prove clean investments can power the recovery.

"There's no continent left that could step in... If not Europe, who else?" The Commission has proposed that 25% of the EU budget will go on climate spending while spending from its recovery fund should follow a principle to "do no harm" to climate goals.

European Council President Charles Michel, who will host the Brussels talks, wants 30% of the entire package earmarked for climate and says countries must commit to being "climate neutral" by 2050 to get funds - demands bound to face opposition from eastern countries skeptical of tougher targets. The Institutional Investor Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), whose members have more than 30 trillion euros in assets under management, said planned EU green finance rules should be used to block recovery money from supporting fossil fuels.

This demand was also backed by a cross-party group of lawmakers from the European Parliament - who must approve the final EU package. "Any project not compatible with the European climate neutrality objectives will not be financed," said French lawmaker Pascal Canfin.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt considering weekend lockdown in view of spike in COVID cases

The Uttarakhand government is considering the option of sealing the states borders with neighboring states and imposing complete lockdown in the state on weekends in view of the surging cases of COVID-19, an official spokesman said here on ...

Periyar's statue found smeared with saffron colour in TN

A statue of social reformer E V Ramasami Periyar was found daubed with saffron colour at Coimbatore on Friday and police are on the lookout for the miscreants behind it. After the incident came to light, workers of DMK, MDMK and VCK protest...

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports on Friday said. The reports quoting Pakistan Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a note verbale has been sent meeting Indias deman...

Rajnath witnesses military drill in Ladakh displaying combat readiness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos at a high-altitude forward base here. In the drill, the Army and Air Force dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020