Human trial of COVID-19 vaccine begins at PGI Rohtak

Human trials of Covaxin, India's first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences in Rohtak on Friday. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin.

"Human trial of corona vaccine (Covaxin) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today. Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no negative impact on them," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij told ANI. "It will be tested on more people in the coming days," he added.

Bharat Biotech has successfully developed Covaxin, India's first vaccine candidate for COVID-19, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology. According to the Union Health Ministry, India total count of COVID-19 cases is over 10 lakh COVID-19 including, 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 recovered patients and 25,602 deaths. (ANI)