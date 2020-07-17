Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case: Congress to move 'no confidence' motion against Kerala government

The Kerala unit of the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Kerala Assembly Speaker in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on July 27.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:42 IST
Gold smuggling case: Congress to move 'no confidence' motion against Kerala government
Congress MLA V D Satheesan in conversation with ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala unit of the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Kerala Assembly Speaker in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin on July 27. According to Congress MLA, VD Satheesan, the step was taken in light of multiple allegations that surround the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), specifically in the alleged gold smuggling case.

Former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister and former IT secretary M Sivasankar was suspended pending an enquiry for violation of service rules after his alleged links to the case surfaced. "There are serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former principal secretary M Sivasankar involving the smuggling mafia, metal currency links and their connection with terrorist organizations. Even though the principal secretary was accused of having several links with these gangs for many months, the chief minister was not ready to take any action against him. The principal secretary was also the head of the state's information technology (IT) department and the one, who was accused in the gold smuggling cases, held a post in the department under him. As a representative of the people, and as a concerned citizen, I believe it is our duty to ask questions on the floor of the Assembly and hold the responsible persons accountable," Satheesan added.

The MLA added that the suspension of the principal secretary was not an adequate consequence of the allegation. "The suspension is only an initial step. Whenever an order is issued from the principal secretary, the CM's name is also on it. No surveillance or intelligence has been put in place. As per protocol, the Intelligence DGP has to meet the CM every day, but there is no information from the CM's side because he is himself involved with these smuggling activities. The chief minister has misused the office. Action must be taken against everyone involved," he added.

This comes days after 30 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was caught in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK war veteran fundraiser who served in India knighted by Queen

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who served in India during World War II and became a national hero in the UK for raising over 32 million pounds for healthcare charities by completing 100 laps around his garden using a walkin...

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Fr...

Bach warns against Olympic boycotts, seeks re-election

IOC president Thomas Bach warned against Olympic boycotts on Friday while also confirming he will seek re-election next year. Bach seems certain to get four more years in 2021 after almost half of the 100 International Olympic Committee mem...

Gymnastics-U.S. national body sets new dates for Olympic trials

USA Gymnastics will hold its Olympic Team Trials June 24-27 2021, after postponing them in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tokyo 2020 Games are set to run July 23 to Aug. 8 of 2021, after the novel coronavirus outbreak forced th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020