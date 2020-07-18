Left Menu
HC issues directions to UP govt over non-availability of adequate quarantine facilities in Allahabad

The bench consisting of Justice Siddhartha Verma and Justice Ajit Singh heard the matter pertaining to COVID-19 related problems on the request of the Chief Justice on July 17, though they had earlier fixed July 20 as the date to hear the matter. The court said, "In our order dated July 13, 2020 we have already issued suitable directions to the Nagar Nigam.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:26 IST
On July 17, when the matter was taken to the Additional Advocate General, Manish Goyal appeared and informed the court that steps were being taken for expanding the scope of institutional isolation. Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Friday issued certain directions to the state government over the alleged non-availability of adequate quarantine facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The bench consisting of Justice Siddhartha Verma and Justice Ajit Singh heard the matter pertaining to COVID-19 related problems on the request of the Chief Justice on July 17, though they had earlier fixed July 20 as the date to hear the matter. The matter was referred to the bench by the Chief Justice as some problems were bought to his knowledge. On July 17, when the matter was taken to the Additional Advocate General, Manish Goyal appeared and informed the court that steps were being taken for expanding the scope of institutional isolation.

He further informed that rigorous patrolling was being done by the police and announcements were being made on loudspeakers to make people aware about the importance of maintaining physical distancing. Any violation of social distancing norms would entail tough penalties and fines, he said. K P Singh, Inspector General of Allahabad range assured the court that all possible efforts would be made for enforcing physical distancing norms and that regular patrolling was being conducted in addition to enforcing provisions of Pandemic Regulations, 2020.

Singh, however, made a request to the court that the city's civic body may be directed to enforce all available rules and regulations to see that shopkeepers do not encourage crowding within or outside their respective shops. The court said, "In our order dated July 13, 2020, we have already issued suitable directions to the Nagar Nigam. We do hope that by the next date the Nagar Nigam would by means of an affidavit apprise us of the fact that it has complied with our order".

The court will hear the case on July 24. The direction came on a PIL titled "Inhuman Condition At Quarantine Centres And For Providing Better Treatment To Corona patients".

