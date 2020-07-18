5 arrested after villagers tie up electricity department officials in Telangana's Medak

Five persons were arrested for allegedly tying two electricity department officials to a pole after the officials visited the village to collect payment of electricity bills.

"We received information that two electricity officials were detained who went to the collect bills under the Alladurgam Police Station limits, We immediately reached the spot and released the officials," Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Murthy, Medak told ANI here.

Murthy said "We spoke to the villagers there, the electricity officials lodged a complaint and based on that an FIR registered against five members under section 353, 342 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code. Five accused have been arrested." (ANI)