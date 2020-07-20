Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23
A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. In his order, Special Judge SK Yadav also fixed July 23 for recording the statement of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing. The court set July 22 for former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan to depose before it through video link.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:26 IST
A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing. In his order, Special Judge SK Yadav also fixed July 23 for recording the statement of BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi through video conferencing.
The court set July 22 for former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan to depose before it through video link. The court is conducting proceedings under Section 313 of CrPC to enable all accused to plead their innocence, if they so want PTI CORR NAV/SMI RT RT
- READ MORE ON:
- LK Advani
- CBI
- Murli Manohar Joshi
- Babri mosque
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
CBI inquiry against party founder's education trust political vendetta: DSS
Petition in SC seeks CBI probe into 'suicide' of govt PSU employee
Criminal killed in Aligarh encounter was 'wanted' by CBI
Suicide by woman officer of BHEL: Plea in SC seeks transfer of probe to CBI
The Centre has notified CBI taking over the Sathankulam case: TN govt.