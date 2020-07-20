Left Menu
CISF performs its duty with honour, tenacity: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday took part virtually in e-Dikshant event of CISF held at Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:23 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday took part virtually in e-Dikshant event of CISF held at Hyderabad. CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan also took part in the event.

He said that as an elite force that guards India's prestigious and sensitive establishments and infrastructure, CISF performs its duty with honour and tenacity. "I appeal to you to continue to pursue knowledge because that will be a game-changer in the future," he said.

Reddy said if other nations are willing to invest in India, it is because the CISF has been successfully providing a safe and secure environment at major establishments. He said CISF was also involved in other security duties and the need was to enhance sensitivity and soft skills.

"Your professionalism and commitment will bring pride and honour to the nation," he said. Reddy also released a publication issued by CISF.

"It is an honour for me to release the first book on women in CISF. The CISF has more women personnel than in any other central police force. This indeed is a matter of great pride," he said. He congratulated the officers who passed out. (ANI)

