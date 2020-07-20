Left Menu
COVID-19: Telangana HC summons top officials on July 28

Upset over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in connection with the matter.

Telangana High Court (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Upset over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in connection with the matter. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations on the COVID-19 situation and condition of hospitals in Telangana, expressed unhappiness over the lesser number of COVID-19 tests being done, as compared to other states.

Pulling up the government, the bench commented that the people are left to their fate" and questioned why the government was not providing all details in the COVID-19 cases daily bulletin. Expressing dissatisfaction on the report submitted by the government on COVID-19 data, the bench opined that there would be stringent action over non-compliance of its directions and questioned why the court shouldn'tt issue orders to suspend the officials concerned for non-compliance of the orders.

The court further directed the government to submit a full report with supporting documents. It directed that Collectors publish on a daily basis, the information on the number of positive cases in their respective districts.

This should be further tabulated by the Health Department and published on a daily basis in the medical bulletin. The court also directed that the Health Department website be restored to its original position and to continue reveal the facts and figures which it had and publicised prior to being taken down.

The bench wanted the information to be disseminated to the common man, so that they can take precautions and noted that despite these directions being issued by the Court, the Government was continuously failing to carry them out. The High Court directed the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Health, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and Director of Medical Education and the GHMC Commissioner to appear before it on July 28.

On one of the petitioner's allegations about the death of a few COVID-19 patients over alleged non-availability of oxygen, the court directed the government to ensure that sufficient oxygen facilities are made available at all notified COVID-19 hospitals. It also directed the government to increase rapid antigen tests and to submit reports before it in both the matters.

Despite passing appropriate orders, the same was not implemented by the state, the High Court had said in one of its earlier orders, terming it as "sorry state of affairs".

