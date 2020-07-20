Egypt parliament approves sending troops west to fight 'criminal militias'Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:54 IST
Egypt's parliament on Monday approved the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight "criminal militias" and "foreign terrorist groups" on a "western front" - a likely reference to western neighbor Libya.
It said the troops would be defending national security, without going into further details. It corrected an earlier statement which had referred to an "Arab" , not a "western" front.
