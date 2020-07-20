Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president sticks to no-war approach after shocking cartel video

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would maintain a less confrontational approach to battling drug gangs even after one of Mexico's most powerful cartels showcased its firepower in a video that stunned Mexicans.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:40 IST
Mexican president sticks to no-war approach after shocking cartel video
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would maintain a less confrontational approach to battling drug gangs even after one of Mexico's most powerful cartels showcased its firepower in a video that stunned Mexicans. A video purportedly shot by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), showing dozens of armed gang members in bulletproof vests in front of armored cars painted in military-style camouflage, went viral on social media on Friday.

Lopez Obrador said he would not repeat the mistakes of previous administrations that failed to contain cartel violence, which surged after former President Felipe Calderon launched a military-led crackdown on the gangs in late 2006. "Violence cannot be confronted with violence, fire cannot be extinguished with fire, evil cannot be confronted with evil," he said. "Evil must be confronted with good."

Lopez Obrador said his government would face down gangs with intelligence rather than force, focusing on poverty and other root causes of crime. "We are not going to declare war," he said.

With homicides reaching record levels, the president has come under growing scrutiny over his security policy, dubbed by Lopez Obrador as one of "hugs, not bullets." Many analysts argue his approach has emboldened criminal groups. Murders in Mexico in the first six months of the year hit an all-time high, data showed on Monday.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Red Bull see Albon getting stronger and stronger

Red Bull see plenty of untapped potential in Alex Albon and are happy with the British-born Thai, according to team boss Christian Horner. Williams driver George Russell defended his friend and rival at the weekends Hungarian Grand Prix, sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark; death toll climbs to 97

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 18,000-mark with 673 more people testing positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 97, a health department official said on Monday. With 673 new cases, the coronav...

With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic continued to rage across the United States. In a rare ray of hope...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020