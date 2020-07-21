U.N. chief urges 'maximum restraint' by Azerbaijan, Armenia after clashes
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. "The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, has urged the two sides to cease fire and show restraint.Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-07-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:23 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. "The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
The neighbors have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. But the latest flare-ups are around the Tavush region in northeastern Armenia, some 300 km (190 miles) from the enclave. Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, has urged the two sides to cease fire and show restraint. The Kremlin has said Moscow is ready to act as a mediator.
International concern is heightened because of the threat to stability in a region serving as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to global markets.
ALSO READ
Launch of Russia's next-generation Glonass-K Satellite set for August
6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours
Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases
Russian economy faces deep recession amid global pandemic and oil crisis: WB
Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity