Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief urges 'maximum restraint' by Azerbaijan, Armenia after clashes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. "The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, has urged the two sides to cease fire and show restraint.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-07-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:23 IST
U.N. chief urges 'maximum restraint' by Azerbaijan, Armenia after clashes
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics. "The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The neighbors have long been in conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway, mainly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh. But the latest flare-ups are around the Tavush region in northeastern Armenia, some 300 km (190 miles) from the enclave. Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, has urged the two sides to cease fire and show restraint. The Kremlin has said Moscow is ready to act as a mediator.

International concern is heightened because of the threat to stability in a region serving as a corridor for pipelines taking oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to global markets.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations in connection with Chinas treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic blacklist. The depar...

Horse racing-Los Alamitos allowed to remain open despite spate of horse deaths

Southern Californias Los Alamitos race track will be allowed to remain open despite a recent spike in horse deaths after a state regulatory board accepted its safety plan on Monday. Thirty one horses have died at the track near Los Angeles ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show promise

Wall Street gained ground on Monday and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high, as promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines helped investors look beyond spiraling new cases of the disease. Amazo...

EU eyes cuts to green transition fund in late bid to strike recovery deal

Cuts to climate funding were on the menu as European Union leaders sat down to negotiate over dinner, aiming to clinch a deal after four days of summit wrangling over a huge stimulus plan to help rebuild their coronavirus-hit economies.EU C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020