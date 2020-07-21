West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give up confrontation and work together for the people of the state by following the Constitution and rule of law. "Urge @MamataOfficial to give up Confrontation against Governor & Central Government. We can serve suffering people only by following Constitution and Rule of Law," Dhankhar tweeted.
Further stressing that both he and the state government must work together to reduce hardships that the public is facing, he added, "Let us mitigate untold hardships public is facing. Ever ready for working in harmony for the sake of suffering people." Dhankhar and the state government have been at loggerheads with each other since he's taking over as West Bengal Governor. (ANI)
