UP CM, Deputy CM pay last respects to MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday paid their last respects to Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier today. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal along with his cabinet ministers also paid tribute to Lalji Tandon.

The state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held today will now take place tomorrow. "As a governor, he (late Lalji Tandon) always guided us towards the public interest. He taught me there can be a protest against the government even in a polite manner. Every day he established new milestones and his contributions will always be remembered," said CM Chouhan.

Tandon, 85, passed away at 5:35 am today after a prolonged illness. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders condoled the demise of the Madhya Pradesh Governor.

His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 4:30 pm today. Tandon was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)