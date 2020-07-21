Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM, Deputy CM pay last respects to MP Governor Lalji Tandon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday paid their last respects to Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier today.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:33 IST
UP CM, Deputy CM pay last respects to MP Governor Lalji Tandon
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday paid their last respects to Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lalji Tandon who passed away earlier today. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal along with his cabinet ministers also paid tribute to Lalji Tandon.

The state cabinet meeting that was scheduled to be held today will now take place tomorrow. "As a governor, he (late Lalji Tandon) always guided us towards the public interest. He taught me there can be a protest against the government even in a polite manner. Every day he established new milestones and his contributions will always be remembered," said CM Chouhan.

Tandon, 85, passed away at 5:35 am today after a prolonged illness. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders condoled the demise of the Madhya Pradesh Governor.

His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 4:30 pm today. Tandon was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders pay tributes to party veteran Lalji Tandon

BJP leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor and party veteran Lalji Tandon, who died at a hospital in Lucknow at the age of 85. Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president J P Nadda expressed shock at Tandons death, saying he s...

Grace Kaufman to star in film adaptation of 'The Sky Is Everywhere'

Actor Grace Kaufman is set to play the lead role in the feature film adaptation of Jandy Nelsons young adult novel, The Sky Is Everywhere. Apple and A24, the studios behind the project, conducted a series of auditions for the casting of the...

Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan

A bomb resembling a toy injured at least five children on Tuesday in Pakistans northwest tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials saidThe bomb exploded when the children were playing with it in South Waziristan districtFive children age...

Raj political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP meeting began here on Tuesday, party sources said. The meeting began at around 11 am after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020