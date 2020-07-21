Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea to release Rs 5L to PMC bank depositors during COVID-19; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Misra, in the application filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, has said the court on an earlier date of hearing had asked the depositors to make a representation to the Centre, the RBI or PMC Bank regarding their financial difficulties and seeking withdrawal of money.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:38 IST
Plea to release Rs 5L to PMC bank depositors during COVID-19; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and the RBI to respond to a plea seeking the release of up to Rs 5 lakh to depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd to help them address health issues during the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India and PMC Bank seeking their stand on the application moved by consumer rights activist Bejon Kumar Misra.

The court asked them to file replies before the next date of hearing on August 19. Misra, in the application filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, has said the court on an earlier date of hearing had asked the depositors to make a representation to the Centre, the RBI or PMC Bank regarding their financial difficulties and seeking withdrawal of money. The application has said that despite making such a representation, no action has been taken till date to help the depositors withdraw money as per their requirement from the PMC Bank.

It said that while the moratorium on withdrawals has been extended to December 2020, more than 35 depositors of the bank have allegedly ended their lives due to financial constraints. The application has said there appears to be no lack of funds with the bank as more than Rs 8 crore is being spent on the upkeep of its branches, including payment of salaries of the staff, but depositors are struggling to even withdraw their own hard-earned money.

It has claimed that senior citizen depositors are "completely crippled" in terms of their financial liquidity to purchase essential utilities and medicines. It has contended that the bank was not even releasing money equivalent to the insured amount of Rs 5 lakh to help out the depositors in case of a health crisis.

The application has sought the issuance of a direction to the Centre, the RBI, and PMC Bank to urgently decide on depositors' request for withdrawal of their money. It has also sought the lifting of the "procedural curbs" on withdrawal of the insured amount of Rs 5 lakh by the depositors and to also remove the processing time in the release of the money.

The court on May 28 had asked the Centre, the RBI and PMC Bank to appreciate the difficulties faced by the depositors on withdrawals during COVID-19 pandemic. It said that upon receipt of any representation from any individual or group of depositors in this regard, "a decision shall be taken by the concerned respondent authority within a period of four weeks". Misra claimed that this direction of the bench has not been complied with.

The application has been filed in Misra's petition seeking directions to the RBI to ease out the moratorium for withdrawal of deposited money of depositors from PMC Bank during the coronavirus pandemic. PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, following the unearthing of a Rs 4,355-crore scam. The main petition was to be heard on April 21, but due to the lockdown and limited functioning of the high court, it was adjourned to June and then to August 19.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders pay tributes to party veteran Lalji Tandon

BJP leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor and party veteran Lalji Tandon, who died at a hospital in Lucknow at the age of 85. Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president J P Nadda expressed shock at Tandons death, saying he s...

Grace Kaufman to star in film adaptation of 'The Sky Is Everywhere'

Actor Grace Kaufman is set to play the lead role in the feature film adaptation of Jandy Nelsons young adult novel, The Sky Is Everywhere. Apple and A24, the studios behind the project, conducted a series of auditions for the casting of the...

Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan

A bomb resembling a toy injured at least five children on Tuesday in Pakistans northwest tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials saidThe bomb exploded when the children were playing with it in South Waziristan districtFive children age...

Raj political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP meeting began here on Tuesday, party sources said. The meeting began at around 11 am after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020