Left Menu
Development News Edition

Released over Rs 27 cr to AAP govt for mid-day meals scheme, Centre tells HC

The submissions were made in response to the court's query on June 30 as to when the Centre transferred the money for mid-day meal, for which months and when did Delhi government receive the funds. The Delhi government counsel also sought time to file a reply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:44 IST
Released over Rs 27 cr to AAP govt for mid-day meals scheme, Centre tells HC

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has released over Rs 27 crore to the AAP government as recurring central assistance under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme. It informed a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that Rs 27,17,76,000 has been released as central assistance for financial year 2020-21.

The counsel appearing for the Centre said Rs 9 crore was released on April 29 and over Rs 18 crore was released on May 1 and sought time to file an affidavit on it. The submissions were made in response to the court's query on June 30 as to when the Centre transferred the money for mid-day meal, for which months and when did Delhi government receive the funds.

The Delhi government counsel also sought time to file a reply. The bench noted that despite its order of June 30, no replies have been filed and gave the Centre and Delhi government a "last chance" to file their affidavits and listed the matter for hearing on August 7.

The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Mahila Ekta Manch which has sought directions to the Delhi government to provide cooked midday meals or food security allowances to eligible children during the COVID-19 lockdown when schools in the national capital are shut. The petitioner said the purpose was to boost the immunity of poor children during the pandemic.

The Delhi government had on June 30 told the bench that funds for providing mid-day meals to children in its schools was yet to be received. To this, the court had remarked that it was not right to make children wait for midday meals for months and that they should not be made to suffer for want of funds.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting Nepals capital to most of the Himalayan nation, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday. There were several lands...

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the games longest format, the International Cricket Coun...

CBDT, CBIC sign pact to share data regularly

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for data exchange between the two organisations. This marks the beginning of a new era of cooper...

Iranian Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks with Russia's Lavrov

Moscow Russia, July 21 SputnikANI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran to hold talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations and the crisis in Syria later on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020