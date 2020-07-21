Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid border row with China, Naval MiG-29K fighter aircraft to be deployed in Northern sector

At a time when Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the Eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K will be deployed in the Northern sector for operations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:24 IST
Amid border row with China, Naval MiG-29K fighter aircraft to be deployed in Northern sector
File photo of a MiG-29K naval fighter aircraft.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey At a time when Indian Navy's P-8I surveillance planes are carrying out frequent sweeps over the Eastern Ladakh sector, the Navy's maritime fighter jets MiG-29K will be deployed in the Northern sector for operations.

The deployment of the naval fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) bases is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives for enhancing jointness between the three services and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's call for the possibility of deployment of maritime combat aircraft along the northern or western borders with the Air Force. "It is being planned to deploy the MiG-29K fighter aircraft at an Indian Air Force base in the northern sector. They might be used for carrying out operational flying in the Eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," government sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter jets that are deployed on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and carry out regular flying from the naval fighter base INS Hansa in Goa. The Russian-origin fighters were procured by the Indian Navy along with the aircraft carrier over a decade ago.

Amid the ongoing dispute with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Indian Navy has been playing an important role as its planes are being used for surveillance along the LAC for picking up the Chinese activities and positions there. The surveillance aircraft were used extensively during the Doklam crisis as well. The Indian Navy is also carrying out an exercise close to the Malacca Straits from where the Chinese Navy enters into the Indian Ocean Region.

"The warships and submarines of the Western Fleet are carrying out wargames near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territories as part of their deployment," government sources said. The nuclear submarines including the INS Chakra and INS Arihant are also out of their harbours, they added.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya has also been out in the sea for missions with its carrier battle group. The Indian Navy has been keeping a constant eye on the activities of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region where they come regularly with their warships including Landing Platform Docks and long-range frigates and destroyers. Indian Navy warships also carried out a passage exercise with the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz a few days ago amid the tensions with China. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK government failed to determine whether Russia meddled in Brexit vote -report

Britains government failed to determine whether Russia meddled in the 2016 referendum on membership in the EU, a parliamentary report released on Tuesday said, demanding the intelligence community investigate the issue and make its findings...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 12.98 crore of former chairman of Jodhpur National University

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday said that it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets totalling to Rs 12.98 crores of Kamal Mehta, the former chairman of Jodhpur National University, Jodhpur, his family members and ...

Kim Kardashian reportedly 'mortified' and 'desperately worried' following Kanye West's rally

American rapper Kanye Wests campaign rally, in which he claimed he and now-wife Kim Kardashian discussed aborting their first child, has left Kim mortified and desperately worried the rapper is not taking medication for his mental health, s...

Heavy rains lash Delhi, low-lying areas waterlogged

A fresh spell of heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared on social media pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020