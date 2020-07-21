Restrain social media from publishing contents that 'insult' Hindu religious beliefs:PIL

A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to restrain social media platforms from publishing contents that 'insult' Hindu religious beliefs. The plea was filed in connection with a video which allegedly denigrated a hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga.

Recently, a video made by 'Karuppar Kootam' YouTube channel purportedly ridiculed the holy 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham', triggering a backlash from the BJP and various Hindu outfits. The petitioner, an advocate, has also sought a directive to the central government to take appropriate action against such social media platforms for publishing the video.

According to the petitioner, social media platforms are being used widely to spread derogatory and hate messages among the public, particularly against Hindu gods. He alleged that the video degrading the Kanda Shasthi Kavacham sung in praise of Lord Muruga was uploaded in the YouTube channel and went viral.

"The video was a direct insult to Hindu religious sentiments," he submitted. Though social media organizations have expressed terms and conditions that such derogatory videos and posts must not be uploaded in the platforms, such videos continue to appear in the media, the petitioner alleged.

Pointing out that he has made a detailed representation to the Union home and information technology ministries, the petitioner contended that the government is duty bound to take immediate action against the social media platforms. The above petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.