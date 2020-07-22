Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brijesh Thakur challenges conviction in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the CBI on the appeal filed by Brijesh Thakur, convicted for sexually assaulting girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home, challenging the trial court order convicting and sentencing him life imprisonment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:28 IST
Brijesh Thakur challenges conviction in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Delhi HC issues notice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the CBI on the appeal filed by Brijesh Thakur, convicted for sexually assaulting girls at Muzaffarpur shelter home, challenging the trial court order convicting and sentencing him life imprisonment. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, while admitting the appeal filed by the Brajesh Thakur through advocate Pramod Dubey, issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and listed the matter for hearing on August 25.

According to the lawyers, the trial court had conducted hearing in the matter in a "hurried manner" and thus it had violated his right to a free and fair trial as guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Thakur through his appeal has sought to quash the trial court order convicting and sentencing him, along with 18 others, dated January 20 and February 11 respectively. Brijesh Thakur was the owner of the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti and managed the place where the incident took place.

"The hurried manner in which the trial was conducted by the Special Judge, (POCSO), Saket was a flagrant violation of inter alia the right of the appellant to a free and fair trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and lawful applications and submissions/ requests made by and on behalf of the Appellant were dismissed in a mechanical manner without due application of judicial mind with a view to somehow conclude the trial," Thakur's appeal said. He further submitted that due to the pace at which the trial was conducted and the arduous hours which extended beyond normal court timings on a regular basis the appellant was denied his statutory and fundamental right.

The appeal also said that the trial court has failed to appreciate that a case relating to rape the prosecution must first and foremost establish that an accused is potent and thereby capable of committing the alleged act. "The said fact (potent) needs to be established by the prosecution as a foundational fact without which the entire case of the prosecution will collapse. For that the Trial Court has failed to appreciate that there is no presumption under law that a person who is more than 50 years of age and admittedly suffering from high blood sugar has to be potent," the appeal said.

"In the present case neither the Bihar Police nor the CBI has conducted the potency test of the accused Brijesh Thakur and despite examining his wife did not place her statement under section 161 Cr.P.C. on record and thereby the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the first foremost and most important fact which is a pre-requisite in a rape case i.e. the fact that an accused who is charged of rape is in fact capable of committing rape," it added. The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months, following which the trial court framed charges against 20 accused in the case.

The incident had come to light in the year 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Hurt' yet hopeful, Australia's Handscomb eyes World Cup 2023

Peter Handscomb says he is upset not to be included among Australias top 26 limited-overs cricketers, but believes his proficiency against spin bowling will secure him a place in the 2023 World Cup in India. The 29-year-old played the last ...

Power cuts return, adding to frustrations in COVID-weary South Africa

Keitumetse Modise was already struggling to juggle her appointments as a freelance beautician while home-schooling her daughter during South Africas nearly four-month-old COVID-19 lockdown. The last thing she needed was the lights going out...

Disabled people excluded from welfare schemes from 'time immemorial', says HC

Persons with disabilities PWD have been excluded from welfare schemes from time immemorial and it requires no debate that they have been marginalised, the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday. Fact that persons with disabilities get marginali...

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rules

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakersThe new members, incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020