COVID-19: Delhi govt to conduct sero-surveillance every month, says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that the government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month in a bid to break the COVID-19 chain and contain the spread of infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:13 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain speaking at a press conference on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said that the government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month in a bid to break the COVID-19 chain and contain the spread of infection. "The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Delhi government conducted a survey. The results of this survey came out yesterday," Jain said at a press conference.

"In 24 per cent population of Delhi, antibodies have been found. This means about one-fourth of the population in Delhi has recovered from the infection. In most of the cases, people did not know that they were infected. Sero-survey was done between June 27 and July 5. The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month," the Delhi's Health Minister said. "It will be done from the 1st till 5th of every month so that we can know how many people have been infected," he said.

With 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 deaths. The second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,80,643 COVID-19 cases so far while Delhi has reported 1,25,096 cases, according to the Ministry.

Other states that witnessed high COVID-19 positive cases include, Andhra Pradesh with 58,668 cases, Karnataka with 71,069 while Telangana has reported 47,705 COVID-19 positive cases. (ANI)

