Mathura court awards life sentence to 11 cops in Raja Man Singh murder case

A Mathura court on Wednesday awarded life sentence to 11 policemen convicted in connection with the murder of former royal Raja Man Singh in the year 1985. The court had yesterday convicted the 11 cops while three other policemen were acquitted in the matter. Man Singh was reportedly shot dead in police firing in February 1985.

The cops were convicted under Section 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Singh's family has welcomed the court ruling. The lawyers of the convicts, however, have said that they will approach the High Court against the ruling. (ANI)