Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Punjaban sentenced to 24 years imprisonment in prostitution, human trafficking case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban to 24 years in prison in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking case observing that she has no right to live in civilized society and deserves the severest punishment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:02 IST
Sonu Punjaban sentenced to 24 years imprisonment in prostitution, human trafficking case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban to 24 years in prison in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking case observing that she has no right to live in civilized society and deserves the severest punishment. Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 64,000 on her. The court also sentenced another accused Sandeep Bedwal to 20 years imprisonment and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 65,000 as well.

The court noted that due to offences committed against the victim, her education as well as her childhood was made hell and recommended a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim and directed the Delhi Legal Service Authority to do the needful. "She (punjaban) forcibly administered drugs to the victim so that she could not resist a customer (man), who would sexually exploit her. She applied chilly powder on the breast of the victim and also put it into her mouth in order to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes otherwise be ready to face brutality," the court observed in its order.

The court noted that the convict Sonu Punjaban not only purchased the victim for prostitution but she also brutalized her to make her surrender to her demands. "The modesty of a woman is next to her soul. How a woman can outrage and brutalize the modesty of another woman, who is minor, in such a horrific way. The shameful deeds of convict Sonu Punjaban deprives her of any leniency from the courts. A person, irrespective of gender, who does such horrific and terrible acts, has no right to live in a civilized society and for her best place to live is in the four boundaries of the jail," the order said.

"At this tender age girls not only go to school but they enjoy their childhood while playing with their friends and enjoy the protection of their parents, however, the victim had suffered physical and mental trauma at the hands of both the convicts and their associates," it added. The court observed that it is well known that the victim of sexual offences not only faces mental and physical trauma but also subjected to social stigma and in most of the cases they have to change their residence which also causes financial losses to the victim or her family.

The court had on July 16 convicted Sonu Punjaban in connection with a kidnapping, prostitution and human trafficking case and another accused Sandeep Bedwal under the charge of raping a minor girl. According to the police, the girl fell in love with Sandeep, who took her to a house in Laxmi Nagar on the pretext of marriage and raped her in September 2009. He sold the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, to one Seema Aunty.

Seema Aunty forced the victim into prostitution and gave her drugs injection, police said based on the statement of the minor girl and added that she was sold several times and once to convict Sonu Punjaban. Sonu Punjaban used her for prostitution and before sending her to customers also administered drugs such as proxyvon and alprex tablets and also injected drugs to the victim so that the body of the victim became tight and more suitable for prostitution, the police said.

The victim had come to Najafgarh police station on February 9, 2014, and after counselling, her statement was recorded by the police, wherein she narrated her ordeal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Brazil's Black rights movement grapples with hostile official

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the head of an influential government body tasked with preserving Brazils Black culture called the countrys anti-racism movement scum, it came as no surprise to man...

Ram temple trust member says Modi to attend Aug 5 ceremony

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Talking to reporters here, Swami Govind Devgiri Mah...

US wildlife agency rejects protections for rare fish species

US wildlife officials on Wednesday rejected special protections for a rare, freshwater fish species thats been at the centre of a long-running legal dispute, citing conservation efforts that helped increase Arctic grayling numbers in a Mont...

Pak continues ceasefire violation, shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army continued its ceasefire violation on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate befit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020