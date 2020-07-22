Left Menu
Black magician gets life for sodomising illicit lover's son

The court awarded the mother 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for trying to murder her nine-year-old son after he objected to her relationship. The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under IPC section377(unnatural offences).

Hyderabad, July 22 (PTI): Acourt hereon Wednesday sentenced a 38-year-old black magician tolifeimprisonment for havingunnatural sex with a minor boy with whose mother the wizard had an illicit relationship. The court awarded the mother 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for trying to murder her nine-year-old son after he objected to her relationship.

The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and under IPC section377(unnatural offences). Further, the court convicted the man under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and sentenced him to undergo RI for 10 years.

Besides, it found him guilty under other provisions of the Indian Penal Code before sentencing him to imprisonment of different terms, Additional Public Prosecutor KPratapReddy said. The boys mother, aged 36, was handed out 10 years' RI after convicting him under IPC section 307 and she was also sentenced to different counts.

Thesentences would run consecutivelyand the total jail-term is 13 years, the Public Prosecutor said. Also, the court imposed fines of varying amounts on different counts on both the convicts.

According to the prosecution, the black magician and the woman were in a relationship. On learning this, the boy raised objections. His mother got angry, threatened him of dire consequences and confined him and his siblings to a room whenever the paramour visited their house.

Later, he, along with the woman, kidnapped the boy to his house where they brutally, mentally, physically tortured him in order to kill him to erase evidence of the relationship. The man indulged in unnatural sex also with the boy in 2016, the prosecution said.

The boy narrated the matter to his father after his return to the city from abroad in September of that year. He lodged a complaint with the police who subsequently arrested the illicit lovers. The black magician came into contact with the woman through one of her relatives.

He informed the mother and the boy that they had spiritual issues which he can thrash out. Later, the wizard took the mother and son to his house under the pretext of solving the problem. That was how the man began getting acquainted with the boy's mother.

