Left Menu
Development News Edition

No bail for man accused of sending threat letter to Pragya

Refusing relief to him, Justice Subodh Abhyankar observed in his order that in view of "the manner in which the applicant has tried to falsely implicate his own mother and brother, no case for bail is made out". Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is now the MP of Bhopal.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:42 IST
No bail for man accused of sending threat letter to Pragya
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by a man from Maharashtra who is accused of writing a threat letter to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Opposing the bail plea of Dr Sayed Abdul Rehman, the Madhya Pradesh government argued that Rehman himself had drafted the letter on his mobile phone.

The government lawyer also claimed that Rehman sent the letter in the name of his mother and brother with a view to falsely implicate them, and even mentioned a fictitious terror group in their name. Refusing relief to him, Justice Subodh Abhyankar observed in his order that in view of "the manner in which the applicant has tried to falsely implicate his own mother and brother, no case for bail is made out".

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is now the MP of Bhopal. As per the MP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Rehman sent a threatening letter to Thakur in an envelope which also contained some chemical powder.

The ATS arrested him from Nanded in Maharashtra on January 17 this year.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Power sector in Puducherry won't be privatised, says CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the legislative assembly passed a resolution that power sector in the Union Territory will not be privatised. He said that all legislators present at the assembly supported the...

Luxury jet spurned by Mexico's president returning without a buyer after 1-1/2 years in U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the luxury presidential jet he plans to sell would return to Mexico later in the day, more than 1-12 years after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Mexico ha...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,849 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 p...

Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective namaaz. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020