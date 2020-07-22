UP minister calls journalist's death 'saddening', promises 'strict action' against miscreants
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi is "saddening" and strict action would be taken against the miscreants as per law.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi is "saddening" and strict action would be taken against the miscreants as per law. "Whatever has happened is extremely saddening. The state government is doing the necessary inquiry into the matter. The miscreants have been arrested and strict action as per law would be taken against them," Singh told ANI.
He added, "The Opposition only knows how to make an issue out of things. We are trying to fix the system and the government is working fairly and transparently." "Let the Opposition make statements. They feel that is their only job so congratulations to them on that. It is the government's job to ensure that the government is working fairly, transparently and within the law," the cabinet minister said further.
Responding to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet, he said that Vadra has now become the "maharani [queen] of twitter". "She has now become the political maharani of Twitter and congratulations are in order," he added.
The journalist who was shot earlier passed away on Wednesday morning. He had filed a case in the Vijay Nagar Police station in Ghaziabad, alleging that his niece was being harassed by miscreants. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for the deceased's family. The police have arrested nine accused in the case. (ANI)
