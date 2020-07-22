Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP minister calls journalist's death 'saddening', promises 'strict action' against miscreants

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi is "saddening" and strict action would be taken against the miscreants as per law.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:51 IST
UP minister calls journalist's death 'saddening', promises 'strict action' against miscreants
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi is "saddening" and strict action would be taken against the miscreants as per law. "Whatever has happened is extremely saddening. The state government is doing the necessary inquiry into the matter. The miscreants have been arrested and strict action as per law would be taken against them," Singh told ANI.

He added, "The Opposition only knows how to make an issue out of things. We are trying to fix the system and the government is working fairly and transparently." "Let the Opposition make statements. They feel that is their only job so congratulations to them on that. It is the government's job to ensure that the government is working fairly, transparently and within the law," the cabinet minister said further.

Responding to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet, he said that Vadra has now become the "maharani [queen] of twitter". "She has now become the political maharani of Twitter and congratulations are in order," he added.

The journalist who was shot earlier passed away on Wednesday morning. He had filed a case in the Vijay Nagar Police station in Ghaziabad, alleging that his niece was being harassed by miscreants. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for the deceased's family. The police have arrested nine accused in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...

US labs buckle amid testing surge

Laboratories across the US are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are actually undercutting the pandemic response. With the US tally of infections at 3.9 million Wednesday and new c...

Labourer couple's child falls off Gr Noida building, dead

A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building accidentally in Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place at the construction site of a residential tower under B...

Strict action if any monetary transaction found in plasma donation process: Delhi govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. He said this in response to a query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020