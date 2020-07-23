Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Man, who attempted self-immolation in front of CM residence, dies

A man, who sustained burns after attempting self-immolation in front of Chief Minister's residence here on June 29, passed away last night, said Raipur Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man, who attempted self-immolation in front of CM residence, dies
Tarakeshwar Patel, Additional SP, Raipur speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man, who sustained burns after attempting self-immolation in front of Chief Minister's residence here on June 29, passed away last night, said Raipur Police on Wednesday. "A person named Hardev Singh of Dhamtari district tried to self immolate on June 29 in front of Chief Minister's residence. He was receiving treatment. He died last night. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Tarakeshwar Patel, Additional SP, Raipur told ANI.

Chhattisgarh BJP President Vishnu Dev Sai attacked the state government over the incident. "The government came to power by promising to provide jobs to people. But it has been 1.5 years and I can say that they have not given to job to even 1,500 people. It is unfortunate that Hardev Singh. It could have been avoided if the government had provided a job to him and other people like him," he said.

"We demand the government should give ex-gratia of Rs 25,00,000 and job to one member of his family," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Club examines racist past, painful legacy of John Muir

The Sierra Club on Wednesday said it would examine its substantial role in perpetuating white supremacy and denounced the racist actions of environmentalist icon John Muir, a prominent figure in the preservation of Americas wilderness. Mich...

Dior showcases Italian folklore in catwalk show at dusk

Christian Dior hosted a live but audience-free fashion show on Wednesday in the Italian city of Lecce, in a dazzling celebration of local crafts and traditions that included a dance spectacle in the middle of the baroque main square. Luxury...

Soccer-West Brom promoted to Premier League as Brentford blow chance

West Bromwich Albion won promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, joining Leeds United in the top flight next season after a 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on a drama-filled final day of the Championship seaso...

California surpasses New York as worst-hit state in coronavirus cases

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the nations outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases of COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state climbed above ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020