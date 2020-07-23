Meeting regarding Delhi floods called by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development underway
By Askoke Raj A meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development is underway on Thursday with the three civic bodies of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) along with the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) regarding the waterlogging and flood situation in the national capital.
The Standing Committee of the Urban Development has called to know why Delhi's water-logging situation was in such a sorry state, sources told ANI. An inquiry will also be made into the work of the civic bodies and the death of a person under Minto Bridge in ITO from drowning after a spell of heavy rainfall earlier this week.
A bus also got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Standing committee on urban development is headed by Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal. (ANI)
