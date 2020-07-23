Pakistan Army targets villages along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The Pakistan Army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday night, which resulted in bullet injury to a woman in the Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Army, the woman is currently stable.

"Pakistan army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night which resulted in bullet injury to a woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable," Indian Army said. (ANI)