Pakistan Army targets villages along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
The Pakistan Army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday night, which resulted in bullet injury to a woman in the Kupwara district, the Indian Army said on Thursday.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:27 IST
According to the Indian Army, the woman is currently stable.
"Pakistan army targetted villages along the Line of Control (LoC) last night which resulted in bullet injury to a woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district. She was rushed to a hospital and is currently stable," Indian Army said. (ANI)
