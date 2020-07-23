Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharadwaj's vital parameters normal: Prison authorities to HC

As per the prison report submitted on Monday, Bharadwaj is "diabetic and suffers from ischemic disease", a heart condition. Bharadwaj has approached the high court seeking bail on health grounds after a special court rejected the same on May 29.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:56 IST
Bharadwaj's vital parameters normal: Prison authorities to HC

The Byculla prison authorities have told the Bombay High Court that while lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case is a diabetic and suffers from a heart condition, her vital parameters are normal. As per the prison report submitted on Monday, Bharadwaj is "diabetic and suffers from ischemic disease", a heart condition.

Bharadwaj has approached the high court seeking bail on health grounds after a special court rejected the same on May 29. She had applied for bail after an inmate in the Byculla women's prison tested coronavirus positive earlier this year.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed an affidavit in the high court opposing Bharadwaj's bail plea. It said that Bharadwaj, 58, was taking "undue advantage" of the pandemic and her pleadings on her having co-morbidities and therefore, being a high-risk candidate for COVID-19 were a mere "ruse" to seek bail.

It had said that the lawyer would be given adequate medical aid in the prison as and when required. Bharadwaj's bail plea was scheduled to be heard by abench led by Justice S S Shindeon Thursday, but couldn't be taken up due to lack of time.

The same bench was also scheduled to hear the interim bail plea of Bharadwaj's co-accused in the case, poet Varavara Rao. However, even that could not be taken up due to lack of time. On Monday, a bench led by Justice S S Shinde had asked the state and the NIA to clarify whether Rao's family could be permitted to see him. This was while the court was hearing an interim bail plea filed by Rao seeking bail on medical grounds.

Rao was shifted from the Taloja prison to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated last week..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NHM contractual workers observe strike in Punjab demanding job regularisation

Around 9,500 contractual workers under the National Health Mission in Punjab on Thursday observed a one-day strike to press their demand for job regularisation. We observed a complete strike at all district headquarters in protest against t...

U.S. judge orders release of documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who plans appeal

A U.S. judge on Thursday authorized the release of new records from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate who is facing criminal charges that she lured girls for the lat...

AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disneys Mulan and Christopher Nolans thriller, Tenet.U...

NHL-Release the Kraken! Seattle unveils name, logo for expansion franchise

Seattles new NHL team released its name - the Kraken - on Thursday, announcing that the huge mythical sea beast would represent the NHLs 32nd franchise. The Seattle Kraken are expected to take the ice in Washington starting in the 2021-22 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020