Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO reform process should be inclusive, consensus-based: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that trade can be an engine of reviving growth in the current scenario and this is premised on the strengthening of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) based on its principles of openness, fairness, transparency, inclusivity, and non-discrimination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:25 IST
WTO reform process should be inclusive, consensus-based: Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the BRICS Trade Ministers meeting today.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that trade can be an engine of reviving growth in the current scenario and this is premised on the strengthening of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) based on its principles of openness, fairness, transparency, inclusivity, and non-discrimination. The Minister called for removing multiple hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices created by the WTO rules for protecting intellectual property. He mentioned that the TRIPS Agreement did not envisage a pandemic where demand for vaccines and medicines would come from several countries simultaneously, with the requirement changing at a rapid pace. He said that IPRs should not block access to critical medicines and other devices required for the treatment of the disease.

Goyal said that the pandemic has quite paradoxically provided us with a window of opportunity - to strengthen ourselves by building capacities, expanding manufacturing as well as plugging into the global value chains. The Minister said that BRICS members are among the most affected countries in the world, we must collectively demonstrate a determined will to emerge stronger while being prepared to face any such unknown crisis. Goyal said that the multilateral rules-based trading system is facing serious and grave challenges, including a spate of unilateral measures and countermeasures, deadlock in key areas of negotiations and an impasse in the Appellate Body.

He further said that for a large majority of WTO members, preserving its fundamental principles and objectives is crucial to ensuring the credibility of the multilateral trading system. He said that the WTO reform process should take into account these existing realities in the world and should, therefore, be inclusive, balanced and consensus-based, leading to prosperity for all. "It is disheartening that we are seeing some proposals at the WTO seeking to ride on the pandemic for pursuing commercial ends. It will essentially support the quest of developed countries' firms to have unhindered access to the markets in developing countries while putting constraints on developing countries to establish domestic manufacturing capacities," he added.

Goyal further said that nations which trust each other are increasingly coming together to build global supply chains and it is trust and transparency which determine the sustainability of global supply chains. He said for trade to play its part in the recovery process, all the partners must be "trustworthy and transparent".

"It is trust and transparency which determine the sustainability of global supply chains and nations must demonstrate their compliance with global rules of trade to remain a part of global trade flow," he said. "Increasingly nations which trust each other are coming together to build global supply chains with corresponding investments in manufacturing and services," he added.

Goyal also said that he cannot overemphasise the need for all nations to enhance "transparency" in their trade and build trust to prevent losing their role as a preeminent trade partner. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands judicial inquiry into 'medical procurement scam'; K'taka govt denies allegations

The opposition party Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial enquiry in the alleged scam in coronavirus related medical equipment procurement by Karnataka government. However, Deputy chief minister Ashwathnarayan and Home Minister Basavara...

Defence Minister chairs GoM meet on welfare of street vendors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a Group of Minister GoM meeting on welfare of street vendors at South Block on Thursday. Office of Defence Minister of India in a tweet said that GoM reviewed the progress of Pradhanmantri ...

Plastic pollution flowing into oceans to triple by 2040 - study

The amount of plastic waste flowing into the ocean and killing marine life could triple in the next 20 years, unless companies and governments can drastically reduce plastic production, a new study published on Thursday said.Single-use plas...

Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power

The chief executives of four of the largest U.S. tech companies plan to deflect criticism next week in a Congressional hearing into their use of market power to hurt rivals by saying they themselves face competition and by debunking claims ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020