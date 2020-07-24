Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. admits making false statements in New York' Trusted Traveler' suit

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:03 IST
U.S. admits making false statements in New York' Trusted Traveler' suit

The U.S. government admitted late Thursday it had made false statements in a lawsuit brought by New York state and told a court it would immediately lift a ban on New York residents participating its Trusted Traveler Program. The disclosure came hours after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had said it would reinstate New Yorkers in the program, which allows participants faster passage between the United States and either Canada or Mexico.

In February, the DHS cut off New York from the program in response to the state's passage last June of a law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and limiting federal access to license information. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan in a court filing Thursday acknowledged some other states and territories withhold driver information but have been allowed to participate. The revelations, they said, undermined a central argument that the government "is not able to assure itself of an applicant’s low-risk status because New York fails to share relevant DMV information."

The government's court filing said the agencies "deeply regret the foregoing inaccurate or misleading statements and apologize to the court and (New York) for the need to make these corrections at this late stage." New York sued DHS in February, saying the policy would prohibit 175,000 New Yorkers whose membership in the program expires this year from re-enrolling, and would "cut off" 80,000 New Yorkers with pending applications.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday the DHS decision to deny the state access was "political retribution, plain and simple, which is why we filed our lawsuit to stop the president from targeting and punishing New Yorkers." In April, the state amended its law that had limited federal immigration authorities from accessing records from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The change allowed the DMV to share information "as necessary for an individual seeking acceptance into a trusted traveler program, or to facilitate vehicle imports and/or exports."

The DHS policy had prohibited New Yorkers from joining or renewing participation in so-called Trusted Traveler programs including Global Entry and three others - FAST, NEXUS AND SENTRI.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cole, Yankees top Nats in rain-shortened opener

Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in five stellar innings before a rain delay and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 4-1, rain-shortened victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thur...

Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

The Kaikura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a 1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikura today.Kaikura is a region still recovering from the N...

Troops to help Australia state in virus tracing

The premier of Australias COVID-19 hot spot, Victoria state, says the military will be used to bolster contact-tracing efforts. Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday that if someone who is a newly diagnosed coronavirus case does not answer aft...

Haryana keen to attract foreign firms: DyCM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that if big companies plan to set up units in India, Haryana should be their main base.Chautala told a press conference here, People are taking away their plants from China. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020