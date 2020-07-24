Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad encounter: SC extends time by 6 months for inquiry panel to conclude probe

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while hearing the panel's plea seeking 6-month extension for submitting its final report in accordance with the terms of reference. On December 12 last year, the apex court had appointed the 3-member commission for inquiry into the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:34 IST
Hyderabad encounter: SC extends time by 6 months for inquiry panel to conclude probe

The Supreme Court Friday extended by six months the time for inquiry commission, headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd) V S Sirpurkar, to conclude probe in the encounter killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while hearing the panel's plea seeking 6-month extension for submitting its final report in accordance with the terms of reference.

On December 12 last year, the apex court had appointed the 3-member commission for inquiry into the incident. The top court had said that the inquiry commission, which also comprised former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, would submit its report to the Supreme Court within six months. The apex court was Friday informed that the commission has been unable to conclude the probe due to some unavoidable reasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva and Jollu Naveen – were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary lady doctor in November last year. On December 6 last year, these four accused were killed in an encounter in Hyderabad by Telangana Police.

According to the police, the incident had taken place at around 6.30 am when these accused were taken to the site of offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation. They were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of the 27-year-old veterinarian was found.

An application, filed through the secretary of the inquiry commission in the apex court, said, “In view of the circumstances narrated above which are beyond the control of the commission, the Inquiry Commission has not been able to conduct proceedings in accordance with the terms of reference.” “Therefore, the Inquiry Commission is constrained to apply to this court for an extension of time of six months from the date the commission is able to function with physical hearings, spot inspections etc. to submit its final report,” it said. The commission said it had held its first sitting at Hyderabad on February 3 this year.

It said that 1,365 affidavits were filed by various persons, including the police personnel involved in the incident and the family members of three of the deceased. The plea said the affidavits of police personnel involved in the incident were received only on June 15.

“Almost all of these 1,365 affidavits and their supporting documents were in Telugu,” it said, adding that the records were translated into English and were verified. It said the commission had proposed to sit for hearings on March 23 and March 24 at Hyderabad but due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it was constrained to suspend these sittings. It said the commission explored the possibility and viability of conducting online hearings and sittings to complete the report expeditiously.

“However, the hearings of the inquiry commission would invariably require recording of evidence of witnesses as well as participation of advocates, which presents difficulties of security and confidentiality,” it said. “Moreover, the inquiry requires physical inspection of the scene of incident and other related locations, which is also not possible in a virtual hearing. Conducting inquiry without physical hearings, spot inspections and so on does not appear to be feasible,” the plea said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vicky Kaushal reminisces about 'Masaan' as his debut movie clocks 5 years

As Vicky Kaushals debut movie Masaan clocked five years on the horizon of Indian cinema, the actor shared pictures from the film to mark the occasion. He captioned the Instagram post with five balloons that connect with an important sequenc...

U.N. rights office urges U.S. to rein in police at protests

U.S. police and security forces must not use disproportionate force against protesters and journalists in U.S. cities including Portland or detain them unlawfully, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday. There have been repor...

Abt Associates Partners With Bobble AI for SHOPS Plus - an Initiative Funded by USAID to Promote Safe Sexual Practices Among Youth in India

- Bobble AI develops Conversation Media Marketing Solutions addressing normative barriers to contraception, the sexual health needs among youth, and common misconceptions NEW DELHI, July 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- India is the second-most popu...

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the nationwide tally to 49,375, the health ministry said. The new cases include five from the community- two Singaporeans citizens or ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020