COVID-19 patients protest against 'poor management' of pvt hospital

About 50 COVID-19 patients protested against what they said was the poor management of a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Friday. The protestors, who sat outside the hospital for nearly an hour, said the restrooms in the hospital had been lying unclean for several days and basic hygiene was missing. They also complained about the food provided at the hospital and the unavailability of hot water.

Jayachitra, tehsildar of Sriperumbudur police station, said they had spoken to the protesting patients and assured them that necessary action would be taken. "We assured the protestors that their demands would be looked into and urged them to return to the hospital," Jayachitra said.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 count now stands at 1,92,964, including 52,939 active cases and 1,36,793 recoveries. So far, 3,232 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.