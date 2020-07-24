Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unfortunate that governor has to intervene for implementation of HC verdict: SC to AP govt

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice on an application seeking stay on the contempt proceedings against the state government in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and asked senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Kumar to file a reply affidavit to it. “Issue notice, returnable after one week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:48 IST
Unfortunate that governor has to intervene for implementation of HC verdict: SC to AP govt

The Supreme Court on Friday termed as "unfortunate" that Andhra Pradesh governor had to intervene for implementation of High Court’s order directing reinstatement of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner (SEC). A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notice on an application seeking stay on the contempt proceedings against the state government in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and asked senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Kumar to file a reply affidavit to it.

“Issue notice, returnable after one week. At the request Mr. Harish Salve, Senior Counsel appearing for the respondent(s), reply affidavit to the instant application may be filed in the meantime,” the bench said in its order. During the hearing, the bench observed, “It is unfortunate that Governor had to intervene to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as SEC after High Court’s judgement…there are contempt proceedings (against AP government) going on. What is this?” Salve said that he needs a week’s time to file an affidavit to bring some additional facts regarding the contempt proceedings before the High Court.

He said that the order of the High Court directing reinstatement of Kumar has not been complied with and a contempt plea was filed by him against the state government. Salve also pointed out that some unwarranted comments were made against judges of the High Court after the verdict for reinstatement of Kumar. Counsel appearing for state government assured the bench of complying with the High Court's judgement.

Kumar, in an application filed in the top court to bring some additional facts on record has said that the High Court on his contempt plea had on July 17, gave him liberty to approach governor for implementation of its order of reinstatement. He said that on July 21, the office of Andhra Pradesh governor informed him that state government has been directed to take necessary action as per he directions of the High Court.

Kumar said, meanwhile, an application seeking a stay on the contempt proceeding before the High Court was filed before the top court by the state government. On July 8, the top court had told that it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by AP government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five to three years. The top court had said that it would not pass any interim order and would dispose of the pleas in next two to three weeks after counsel for state government argued that during the interregnum, governor may be requested to appoint an interim state election commissioner as election work in the state has been put on hold. On June 10, the top court had refused to stay the order of the High Court striking down an ordinance promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three. It had issued notices and sought response from the State Election Commission (SEC) and Kumar, who was restored as state poll panel chief by the High Court.

The top court had agreed to hear the plea of state government challenging the recent decision of Andhra Pradesh High Court striking down the ordinance and asked Kumar and others to file their response in two weeks. It had said that there are some constitutional issues involved, which require hearing.

The top court had said it was not satisfied that the motives of the state government were entirely innocent. On May 29, the high court had struck down the Ordinance promulgated on April 10 by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, curtailing the tenure of the SEC from five to three years. It also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new chief and restored retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as chief of the state poll panel. Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar.

The high court had delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC. The YSR Congress government had on April 10 abruptly removed Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating the ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

England's shoppers ordered to wear face coverings

Shoppers in England were ordered to wear face coverings for the first time on Friday as new rules came into force, albeit with the government relying on customers common sense to stick to the policy rather than active policing. The requirem...

Three teenagers convicted for killing British policeman

Three British teenagers have been convicted for killing a policeman who was dragged behind a car for more than a mile after he confronted them over a stolen quad bike, in a case that shocked the country. In August last year, the trio was to...

Homegrown Viral Content Platform, WittyFeed, Pivots to STAGE With a Vision to Create Dialect-Based, Sensible Content Platform for Bharat

New Delhi, India Business Wire India WittyFeeds evolved vision bridges need gap for local and dialect based content in Bharat with two initial offerings - STAGE, the OTT platform and Nukkad by STAGE In 2016, WittyFeed was known as...

Azure Power Secures Letter of Award for 2 GW Greenshoe Option

Azure Power received a letter of award LOA for 2 GWs of capacity under a greenshoe option that the company elected. The company has been awarded 4GWs in total as part of an auction won in December which is one of the largest solar project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020