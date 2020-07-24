Left Menu
NIA files supplementary chargesheet in PLFI terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against five accused in the Jharkhand's People's Liberation Front Of India (PLFI) terror funding case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against five accused in the Jharkhand's People's Liberation Front Of India (PLFI) terror funding case. The agency has filed the supplementary charge-sheet in the NIA Special Court against Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi, wives of Dinesh Gope, Jaiprakash Singh Bhuiyan, Amit Kumar, and Fuleshwar Gope pertaining to seizure of Rs 25.38 lakhs in demonetised currency, belonging to Dinesh Gope, self-styled chief of Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

The sum was about to be deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi on November 10, 2016 by the associates of Dinesh Gope after demonetisation. The state police arrested four accused persons on the same date and a chargesheet was filed on January 9, 2017. The NIA had taken up the investigation of the case on January 19, 2018 and arrested six more accused persons. Searches were conducted at different places and properties worth Rs 90 lakhs and other incriminating documents were seized. The first supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed on October 21, 2019 against ten arrested accused persons and one absconding accused person viz. Dinesh Gope.

During further investigation, both wives of Gope and his associates were arrested. Investigation revealed that Shakuntala had formed three dubious companies in partnership with another arrested accused Sumant Kumar, and an unregistered company in her own name on the directions of the PLFI chief.

Further, Hira Devi had also formed a dubious company in partnership with arrested accused Fuleshwar Gope. All these companies were formed for channelising the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing the money in the bank accounts of the said dubious companies for investment in properties and vehicles and for furthering the terrorist activities of PLFI.

It was also discovered that the above arrested five accused persons conspired with Gope, and deposited/transferred huge amounts of extorted money in the individual bank accounts of Shakuntala and Hira, for purchasing properties and for their personal use. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

