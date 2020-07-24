Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma's expansion plan rejected, TN govt tells HC

Such industries must obtain clearances from the central environmental authority and the central wildlife board, Additional Advocate General S R Rajagopalan said. Sun Pharma has failed to obtain clearance from the wildlife board and the company's application for expansion has been returned as not considered, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:36 IST
Sun Pharma's expansion plan rejected, TN govt tells HC

Chennai, July 24 (PTI): The Madras High Court was on Friday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has rejected Sun Pharma's expansion plan in the protected Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area as the company has failed to get clearance from the central wildlife board. "Though the state government is the authority to sanction such applications for expansion. Such industries must obtain clearances from the central environmental authority and the central wildlife board, Additional Advocate General S R Rajagopalan said.

Sun Pharma has failed to obtain clearance from the wildlife board and the company's application for expansion has been returned as not considered, he said. The Additional Advocate General made the submission while responding to a public interest litigation of T Vennila.

She said the principal chief conservator of forests and the chief wildlife warden had proposed to reduce the buffer zone to the bird sanctuary from 5 km to 2 km radius. "The move has been made in an attempt to favour expansion of Sun Pharmaceutical which has its manufacturing unit adjoining the existing buffer zone," the petitioner said.

The Environment Act and regulations prohibiting any such industrial development in the zone was cited, by the petitioner. Contending this, Rajagopalan said the petitioner is trying to adopt a back-door approach to stop the re-demarcation proposal made by the state.

"The Maduranthakam tank and temple is located in the buffer area and a national highway runs abutting the area. The proposal was made in view of difficulties in desilting the tank and expansion of highway since they fall under the buffer zone," he contended.

To this, a Division Bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy wondered how a tank or a temple could cause environmental disturbance. "It is the industries that cause harm to the environment, the Bench added.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson says maybe he could have managed pandemic differently

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticised for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done differently.He has pledged to hold an inquiry into his handling of th...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours.Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30....

Odisha Guv cancels 'At Home' function on Independence Day

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal will not host the At Home function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken to avoid a gathering in the wake of the pandemic, Raj Bhavan...

Floods claim 10 lives in Bihar, nearly 1 million people affected in 10 districts

The floods in Bihar claimed at least 10 lives till Friday and hit as many districts in the northern parts of the state, leaving nearly one million affected by the deluge, the states disaster management department said. Heavy rainfalls cause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020