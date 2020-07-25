Men seen forcing open backdoor of China's Houston consulate after closure

Men seen forcing open backdoor of China's Houston consulate after closureReuters | Houston | Updated: 25-07-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 03:39 IST
A group of men who appeared to be American officials were seen forcing open a back door of the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday, shortly after a U.S. government closure order for the mission took effect at 4 p.m. Central Time.
The men did not respond when asked who they were by reporters. Earlier, the same group of men was seen padlocking a door on another side of the building.
