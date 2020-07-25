CRPF sub-inspector shoots dead senior, then himself in Delhi; probe underway

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in Lodhi Estate area here on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. Karnail Singh, a sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion killed his colleague Dashrath Singh, a CRPF inspector, after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead, according to a statement from the CRPF.

"The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed on the spur of the moment. An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end. Senior officers of the force have rushed to the spot and handling the situation," M Dhinakaran, DIG, CRPF Spokesperson said. Delhi police which rushed to the spot after getting a call regarding the incident has sent the bodies of two CRPF jawans for postmortem.

According to the police sources, a case will be registered against the dead Sub Inspector and it will be likely that Delhi police file a closure report also as the accused is already dead. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)