Left Menu

Delhi Police Granted Extension for Parliament Security Breach Investigation

Delhi Police granted additional time to investigate Parliament security breach. The probe has one month extension, now due May 25. Witnesses remain to be questioned, reports are pending, and digital data requires analysis. Police originally requested 45 days to complete the investigation. The breach involved two men releasing yellow gas in the Lok Sabha, while two others sprayed colored gas outside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:53 IST
Delhi Police Granted Extension for Parliament Security Breach Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Thursday granted the Delhi Police additional time to complete its probe into the Parliament security breach incident.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted another month for the police to complete its investigation and file a charge sheet by May 25.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by the Delhi Police, claiming that some witnesses are yet to be examined and a few reports are awaited. It also claimed that the digital data in the case is voluminous.

The police had urged the judge to grant 45 days to complete its investigation.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting ''tanashahi nahi chalegi'' outside the Parliament premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024