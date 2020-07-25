Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 450-bedded govt hospital in Burari

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a 450-bedded government hospital in Burari and said that it will come to people's aid in the future.

"One more world-class hospital has been added to Delhi's health infrastructure today. It has been inaugurated at the right time and will come to people's aid in times to come," Kejriwal said after inaugurating the hospital via a video-conference.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Delhi has recorded as many as 1,28,389 cases of COVID-19 so far. Out of the total, 1,986 cases are currently active, 3,399 have been cured and 60 people have died after contracting the lethal infection. (ANI)