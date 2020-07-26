Left Menu
If India had Rafael 20 years ago, Kargil Vijay would've taken 6 days not 60: Sushil Modi

On the occasion of 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday said that "if India had Rafael aircraft 20 years back, Kargil Vijay would have taken only six days instead of 60 days".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:46 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 21st Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday said that "if India had Rafael aircraft 20 years back, Kargil Vijay would have taken only six days instead of 60 days". Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "If India had Rafael 20 years ago, Kargil Vijay would have taken only 6 days, not 60 days. Opposition helped Pakistan and China by doing politics to avoid Rafale purchase."

"India is procuring 36 Rafale aircraft, from which the Air Force will form Rafale Squadron for the first time. Rafael is equipped with many features including refuelling in the air and even firing the targets at night, etc," he added. It is a matter of pride for the Indian Air Force and countrymen that France-built five state-of-the-art fighter aircraft Rafael are coming to India tomorrow, Modi added.

"Only trained pilots of India will bring these aircraft. Both Pakistan and China will be given a strong message by deploying them at Pathankot and Ladakh airbases," Modi tweeted. "Congratulations to Army personnel on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay. Tribute to the martyrs. This day reminds me that when a neighbour tries to stab in the back by pretending to be friends, he is taught a lesson by military power," he added.

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

