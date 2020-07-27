NGT directs Delhi chief secy to submit report on encroachment on govt land

The National Green Tribunal Monday directed Delhi's Chief Secretary to hold a meeting and submit a report on the plea alleging encroachment on government land in Haiderpur here. A bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took exception over the report filed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) and said the action taken report is in fact 'inaction report'. "In view of the long delay in compliance, we request the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and get the issue resolved by necessary coordination. A meeting be held by Chief Secretary within two months from today and report furnished before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

Delhi Development Authority had earlier told the NGT that the area falls under NrDMC. The corporation, however, denied this and filed an affidavit saying that according to the Chief Town Planner, Land and Estate Department and the Revenue Department, the encroachment is on the Delhi government's land and not on its land.

Accordingly, encroachment removal action has to be by the land owning agency, DDA, the corporation said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Satish Kumar alleging that there is encroachment on government land by some private individuals in Haiderpur here.

The NGT had earlier directed the DDA to submit a factual and action taken report on the issue..