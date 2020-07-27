Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Delhi chief secy to submit report on encroachment on govt land

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Satish Kumar alleging that there is encroachment on government land by some private individuals in Haiderpur here. The NGT had earlier directed the DDA to submit a factual and action taken report on the issue..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:04 IST
NGT directs Delhi chief secy to submit report on encroachment on govt land

The National Green Tribunal Monday directed Delhi's Chief Secretary to hold a meeting and submit a report on the plea alleging encroachment on government land in Haiderpur here. A bench headed by NGT Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took exception over the report filed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) and said the action taken report is in fact 'inaction report'. "In view of the long delay in compliance, we request the Chief Secretary, Delhi to look into the matter and get the issue resolved by necessary coordination. A meeting be held by Chief Secretary within two months from today and report furnished before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

Delhi Development Authority had earlier told the NGT that the area falls under NrDMC. The corporation, however, denied this and filed an affidavit saying that according to the Chief Town Planner, Land and Estate Department and the Revenue Department, the encroachment is on the Delhi government's land and not on its land.

Accordingly, encroachment removal action has to be by the land owning agency, DDA, the corporation said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Satish Kumar alleging that there is encroachment on government land by some private individuals in Haiderpur here.

The NGT had earlier directed the DDA to submit a factual and action taken report on the issue..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

What killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana? Still unknown

Botswanas government says it still doesnt know what caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants in recent weeks, but testing continues. Poaching and anthrax have been ruled out as the likely cause. Other possibilities being examined include ...

US STOCKS-Futures firm with focus on Fed, earnings rush

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after a two-day slide for Wall Street, as bets on a more dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve brightened the mood ahead of a busy week for quarterly earnings reports from companies including Boeing ...

Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

Jan Vertonghen on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur after playing his final game for the club. The Belgian defender confirmed on Twitter that he would indeed be leaving the club.The defender played his last game for...

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his avant-garde and colorful work that included flamboyant costumes of the late rock icon David Bowie, has died of leukemia, his company said Monday. He was 76. Yamamoto developed leukemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020