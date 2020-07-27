Total 645 COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand police
The total count of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand Police stands at 645.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:56 IST
The total count of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand Police stands at 645.
The state police said that 44 personnel have recovered the total count of cases.
The total count of cases reported in the state is 8,479, the number of active cases is 4,689 and 3704 patients have been cured. The death toll is 86.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand