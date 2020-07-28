Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou demands release of spy agency documents linked to Canadian arrest

In a redacted document from Dec. 1, 2018, CSIS said it was advised by the FBI of plans to arrest Meng when she arrived on a flight at Vancouver International Airport later that same day. Lawyers for the Canadian attorney general have released some of the requested documents, but claimed privilege over others, saying a full unredacted release of the documents would compromise national security.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 05:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 05:14 IST
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou demands release of spy agency documents linked to Canadian arrest

Lawyers representing Huawei Technologies' Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting against extradition to the United States, argued in a Canadian court on Monday that redacted documents prepared by the Canadian spy agency relating to her December 2018 arrest should be released. The lawyers said national security should not limit the release of the documents, parts of which were made public during ongoing court proceedings over whether Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, should be extradited, court documents showed.

Meng's lawyers have asked for additional documents from the Canadian government pertaining to her arrest, hoping to support their claim that Canadian authorities committed abuses of process during her arrest. The lawyers are pressing for a stay in Meng's extradition. Meng is accused by U.S. authorities of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei's relationship with a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

The documents in question relate to communications between the FBI and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and show the involvement of the Canadian spy agency in the arrest of Meng, which soured diplomatic ties between Ottawa and Beijing. In a redacted document from Dec. 1, 2018, CSIS said it was advised by the FBI of plans to arrest Meng when she arrived on a flight at Vancouver International Airport later that same day.

Lawyers for the Canadian attorney general have released some of the requested documents, but claimed privilege over others, saying a full unredacted release of the documents would compromise national security. "National security privilege should not be used to cover up abuse," Meng's lawyers wrote in a submission outlining their arguments. "Additionally, national security privilege should not be used to protect government enforcement officials from being embarrassed."

A special closed hearing of the case will resume in the federal court on Thursday, during which the Canadian government's lawyers will produce the redacted documents, to be reviewed by a court-approved representative for Meng's legal team to assist the court to decide whether to release the documents in its entirety.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in Brazil, death toll exceeds 600

Brasilia Brazil, July 28 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases while over 600 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the cas...

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes, security officials and an aid group said Monday. At a time when Yemen is already mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a...

Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the partys Andhra Pradesh unit.Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented wit...

Belgium's Antwerp province imposes curfew due to COVID-19

Brussels Belgium, July 28 SputnikANI Authorities of Belgiums northernmost Antwerp province have imposed a curfew from 1130 pm to 6 am and also ordered companies to return to remote work where possible, due to a sharp jump in the number of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020