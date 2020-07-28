Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fleecing of patients: HC asks Maha govt to spell out mechanism

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Abhijeet Mangade citing that some private hospitals in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district were overcharging patients for ancillary items such as PPE kits, gloves and N95 masks. The petitioner stated that his mother was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for seven days in June for non- COVID-19 treatment and he was charged Rs 72,806 for PPE kits and other items.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:11 IST
Fleecing of patients: HC asks Maha govt to spell out mechanism

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes don't overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items and "fleece" patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Abhijeet Mangade citing that some private hospitals in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district were overcharging patients for ancillary items such as PPE kits, gloves and N95 masks.

The petitioner stated that his mother was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for seven days in June for non- COVID-19 treatment and he was charged Rs 72,806 for PPE kits and other items. Mangade also referred to another incident where a patient was charged over Rs 16,000 for a period of three days for PPE kits and other items by Punamiya Hospital, a nursing home at Dadar in central Mumbai.

Additional government pleader Nisha Mehra told the court that the state government had on May 21, issued a resolution capping hospital bed charges and cost of other items. The bench then sought to know how the government was keeping a tab on such hospitals and nursing homes.

"Is there any regulatory mechanism? During this pandemic, patients should not be fleeced by hospitals," Chief Justice Datta said. The court further noted that by charging each patient for a PPE kit, a box of gloves or masks, the hospital must be profiting.

"It is not that the PPE kit or a box of gloves is used for one patient only. It must be used for other patients too. But by charging each patient the price of the whole kit or the whole box, the hospital is profiting," Chief Justice Datta said. The court directed the state government and the two hospitals to file their affidavits responding to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on August 7.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen.Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midl...

Cricket-Broad takes 500th test wicket to join illustrious company

England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Broad become the seventh bowler -- a...

Americans are driving older cars as workers stay home, economy slows

Americans are hanging on to their cars and trucks longer, pushing the average age of vehicles on the road to the highest level in nearly 20 years even before the coronavirus hit, according to new data from IHS Markit Ltd.That is not good fo...

4 held for robbery in Muzaffarnagar

Four people have been arrested for allegedly looting Rs 38,000 from labourers in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. A police team intercepted the suspected robbers and arrested four of them in Ratanpuri area on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020