Vietnam agrees $348 mln Japan loan to build 6 patrol vessels - media

Vietnam on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to borrow 36.63 billion yen ($348.2 million) to build six patrol vessels, state media reported.

The vessels, to be delivered to the Vietnam coast guard by October 2025, would boost the country's maritime capability, Nhan Dan newspaper reported. It did not provide details of the vessels to be built.

The 40-year loan has a grace period of 10 years, it added. ($1 = 105.2 yen)