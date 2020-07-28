Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam agrees $348 million Japan loan to build 6 patrol vessels - media

Vietnam on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to borrow 36.63 billion yen ($348.2 million) to build six patrol vessels, state media reported, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. The vessels, to be delivered to the Vietnam coast guard by October 2025, would boost the country's maritime capability, Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:30 IST
Vietnam agrees $348 million Japan loan to build 6 patrol vessels - media
Representative image

Vietnam on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to borrow 36.63 billion yen ($348.2 million) to build six patrol vessels, state media reported, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. The vessels, to be delivered to the Vietnam coast guard by October 2025, would boost the country's maritime capability, Nhan Dan newspaper reported. It did not provide details of the vessels to be built.

Vietnam and other Asian states have for years been locked in maritime disputes in the South China Sea. China claims 90% of the potentially energy-rich waters but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts. The vessels are "aimed at strengthening law enforcement and maritime rescue operations, ensuring security, maritime safety and freedom of navigation in Vietnam", said the newspaper, an official outlet of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Australia last week joined the United States in stating that China's claims in the South China Sea do not comply with international law. Last year, the United States announced it would provide Vietnam with another coast guard cutter for its growing fleet, in addition to at least 18 "Metal Shark" patrol boats it provided to Vietnam in the last three years.

The 40-year loan has a grace period of 10 years, Tuesday's report said, adding that the vessels would be built by a Japanese contractor. ($1 = 105.2 yen)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan HC closed after staffer tests positive

The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the ju...

A-Class Marble bringing in 50 years of expertise in the marble Industry

Being one of the leading marble stone importers of the country, A-Class Marble celebrates their legacy of golden years NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- From a small town of Makrana, Rajasthan, to being one of the leading marble comp...

GDP growth to lose momentum from Q3: Oxford Economics

Global forecasting firm Oxford Economics on Tuesday said it expects Indias GDP growth to lose momentum from late third quarter October-December of the current fiscal as the push from the initial reopening fades. It further said India fares ...

PMK seeks PM's intervention in implementing OBC quota for med seats

NDA constituent PMK on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in ensuring implementaion of OBC reservation in medical admissions, saying the PM himself hailed from this category and was being looked up as their representa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020