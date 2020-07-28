Delhi reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275, said Delhi government in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, 28 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,881 deaths.

As many as 1,135 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated taking the total number of such patients to 1,17,507 recovered/discharged. The active cases dropped to 10,887 on Tuesday as compared to 10,994 on Monday.

A total of 4,843 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,701 Rapid antigen tests conducted across the national capital today, according to the bulletin. As many as 9,76,8,27 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi and Test Per Million (TPM) stands at 51,411, said the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At present, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. (ANI)